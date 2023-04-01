IPL 2023: Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s Maiden IPL Fifty Helps PBKS Score 191 Against KKR

After being asked to bat first by Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings scored 191/5 in the second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, which is being played in Mohali’s PCA IS Bindra Stadium. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Shikhar Dhawan’s 86-run second-wicket stand was the highlight of Punjab’s innings, whilst for KKR, Varun Chakravarthy was effective with his leg-spin.

Playing his seventh match in this competition, this time as the opening partner of Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh got his team off to a quickfire start, albeit his stay at the crease was not a prolonged one. The local lad from Patiala scored 23 runs, with the help of a couple of boundaries and as many maximums, before being dismissed by Tim Southee.