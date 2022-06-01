Pandya, Sanju, Pant: How Did The Captains of IPL 2022 Perform?

Sanju Samson

Clarity in thought and approach was a theme for the Rajasthan Royals, and it started right from the skipper, Sanju Samson, down to every member of the group. Not alien to the role, Samson was calm as ever as he called the shots through the season. A lot of decisions by the Royals left people surprised, like the retired out of Ashwin and then promoting him up the order too, but the clarity in the idea was clear whenever Samson spoke about it after.

The Royals’ skipper also spoke at length about his role and delivered on that quite well. Among the highlights for Samson and RR this season would be how the bowling attack worked brilliantly, helped by the fact that they had a lot of experience too.

Like Hardik, could we see Sanju Samson lead the Indian team?

KL Rahul

One of the most talked about cricketers in India, KL Rahul is quite familiar with the pressures of captaincy, and new franchise Lucknow Super Giants placed their faith in him. However, at the end of the season, Rahul, one among the leadership group for Team India, may feel that he could have done better in the IPL.

While the Lucknow was bowling generally in good health, the shuffling of the batting order and his intent to bat deep every time were among the things raised concerns among experts and former players. If those small chinks were ironed out, maybe Lucknow would have finished off a few close contests and progressed to the playoffs.