Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill Among Gujarat's Titans in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 is likely to be the biggest turning point for Hardik Pandya, when he looks back on his career. Under the scanner before the season for his fitness, which resulted in him being left out of the India set-up, Hardik brought his A game to the table at the IPL. And this time, as a captain as well.

Hardik himself started off slowly in the IPL but the Titans were on their way from the get-go as the skipper, who had not played since November 2021, found his footing as the days rolled on. He took up the responsibility of batting at number 4, and finished with the most runs on the team, and in fourth place for the Orange Cap.

Batting wasn’t the concern though – it was the bowling. Hardik had announced he was ready to bowl and brought out the best in the final phases of the tournament, bowling a match-winning spell in the final against RR.

While that was Hardik the player, the captain too was impressive. Not many had slotted him down as a captain before all of this, but Hardik’s calm approach and the way he used his resources showed a different aspect of him, which, no doubt, would have impressed the Indian team management as well.