Saha, Rayudu to Dhoni: IPL Veterans Likely to Be Back Next Season

It seemed that the phrase 'old is gold' was on its way out with the advent of T20 cricket. However, the old guard has reiterated that there is no substitute for experience, in life or on the cricket field, as the veterans continue to deliver knockout punches in the IPL.

Much was made of the Chennai Super Kings being the Dad's Army after the franchise picked a team rife with players over 30 at the 2018 auction. The joke was on the trollers themselves as the MS Dhoni-led CSK went on to win two titles in the next four seasons.

Several players aged 35 and above continue to impress in the IPL. While the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Robin Uthappa and Kieron Pollard may or may not be back with their franchises the next year, here's a look at the 'senior citizens' who will definitely ply their trade in IPL 2023.