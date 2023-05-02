GT vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live on Television?

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming and Telecast IPL 2023: According the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 44 will be played today on Tuesday, 2 May 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Currently, GT are in a good form and are leading the IPL 2023 Points Table with 12 points. So far, they have won six and lost two out of eight matches. On the contrary, DC have been unable to prove their mettle so far and are at the bottom of the points table after losing six and winning two matches.
While the Gujarat Titans would like to continue with their winning momentum, Delhi Capitals have to really pull up the socks today if they want to secure their position in the IPL 2023.
Let us read about GT vs DC IPL 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other details below.
When Is Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Match 44?
The GT vs DC IPL match 44 will be played today on Tuesday, 2 May 2023.
Where Will Be the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Match Played Today?
The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match 44 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
At What Time Will the GT vs DC IPL Match Start Today?
The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match 44 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
When and Where To Watch the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Telecast?
The GT vs DC IPL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Match 44 Live Streaming
The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will be live streamed for free on the Jio Cinema app and website.
