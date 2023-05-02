LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Match Rescheduled for 3 May From 4 May Due To Civic Election

According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Match 45 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was scheduled to be played on Thursday, 4 May 2023. However, due to the Municipal Corporation election in Lucknow, the LSK vs CSK Match 45 will be played on Wednesday, 3 May instead of 4 May.

In IPL 2023, Thursday doubleheader matches were scheduled for 20 April and 4 May. Now, due to the civic elections in the North Indian city Lucknow, there will be only one doubleheader out of 2, which was played on Thursday, 20 April 2023.

As reported by the Sportstar, "Due to the elections in the city, the game will now be played on May 3,” Arun Singh Dhumal, Chairman of the IPL Governing Council confirmed."