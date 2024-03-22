CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming of the Opening Match?

The season opener match of the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to take place today on Friday, 22 March 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Prior to the inaugural match, there will be a star studded opening ceremony, in which famous Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sonu Nigam, A.R Rehman, and Tiger Shroff will perform.
The IPL 2024 opener will be a nail biting clash, and fans can't hold their excitement because M.S Dhoni will be seen back into action following a knee surgery. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will also return to the RCB team after a two month break.
CSK has won the IPL title five times till date while as RCB is still striving to grab their hands on the maiden IPL trophy. Till date, both the teams have clashed in 31 head to head matches, Out of all these games, Chennai Super Kings have won 20 matches, and therefor have an upper hand. On the other hand Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 10 matches only, and one match has ended in 'No Result'.
Let us check out the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opening match date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, squads, and other details below.
When Will the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opening Match Take Place?
The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will be played today on Friday, 22 March 2024.
Where Will the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opening Match Take Place?
The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
At What Time Will the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opening Match Start?
The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will begin at 8 pm IST. The toss will take place half an hour early.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opening Match on TV?
The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network .
How To Watch the Live Streaming of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opening Match?
The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opening Match Squads
CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sameer Rizwi, Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Ms Dhoni (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Daryl Mitchell, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Ajay Mandal, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, and Prashant Solanki.
RCB Squad: Faf Du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Virat Kohli, Saurav Chauhan, Rajat Patidar, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Mayank Dagar, Himanshu Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Tom Curran, Cameron Green, Akash Deep, Swapnil Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Alzarri Joseph, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma.
