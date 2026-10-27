Who Gets to Exist? 'Elephants in the Fog' and the Acceptance of Trans Women

Trans characters in cinema globally are often introduced through narratives of violence, exclusion, or tragedy. In Elephants in the Fog, Shah takes his time immersing us in the lives these women lead among themselves.

Early on, Apsara and Pirati spend time together in the forest, picking flowers. Apsara rubs her hands together and presses them against Pirati’s face, trying to warm her. Later, Pirati drops the blue flowers they have collected into a bucket of warm water. “A flower needs warmth to spread its colour,” she tells Apsara.

This moment is imbued with intimacy. The two women tease each other, laugh, sing, and share the small rituals of a life they have carefully built together. Pirati is Apsara’s mother in every way that matters. Shah’s investment in their relationship makes Apsara’s disappearance hit with the force of watching a family we know—and deeply care about—rupture.

The early scenes simultaneously offer a critical view of the community and its own power structures. During a ceremony inducting a new daughter into the household, her hands are painted red, and she takes vows of chastity and obedience to her elders. Shah allows the ritual to unfold at length, drawing us into its rhythms and significance.