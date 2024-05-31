Does Cannes Recognition Lead to More Screens In India? Vasan Bala, Others Opine

This year's Cannes Film Festival drew to a close on 25 May, and it was a proud year for India. Payal Kapadia became the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix for All We Imagine As Light. Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know from Chidananda S Naik, a student from FTII Pune, bagged the La Cinef Award for Best Short. Kolkata-born Anasuya Sengupta won the Un Certain Regard Prize for Best Actress for her performance in The Shameless.

But do these recognitions translate to more screen space in India? Do distributors express interest in acquiring independent films after they are screened in major film festivals like Cannes or Sundance? The Quint spoke to some directors, whose films have travelled to festivals across the world, and distributors to understand the reach these films get.