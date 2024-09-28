‘The Number of Excuses to Not Cast Trans People Is Decreasing’: Trinetra Haldar

Trinetra Haldar is an actor and a content creator who shot to fame with her YouTube channel ‘The Trinetra Method’, documenting her journey as a trans woman at the age of 22. Now, at 27, she is featured in the Amazon Prime web series Made in Heaven and a docuseries called Rainbow Rishta.

In an interview with The Quint she got candid about her career journey, the difficulties of being in the medical profession, her journey as a trans woman, the recent National Medical Commission report, how her relationship has changed with her mother through the years, and more.