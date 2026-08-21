‘Don’t We Have the Right to Love Jesus?’: Christians in Bengal Live in Fear

Recalling the attack, Father Paul said, “I was scared of getting attacked hence I rushed into my car and left.”

The prayer meeting was disrupted. The alleged mob then went to Christian homes in the neighbourhood. There are reportedly only around five Christian households in the area.

Residents allege that some were assaulted. A Christian ASHA worker was allegedly threatened about losing her job, while Christian toto (e-rickshaw) drivers were allegedly warned that they would no longer be allowed to work.

The incident was also livestreamed on Facebook, with the alleged attackers tagging Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kaustav Bagchi.