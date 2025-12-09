Skin Tone, Status, and Body Shaming: The Many Faces of Bullying in Schools Today

“I had to change my daughter's school because the school didn’t step up or address the bullying she was being subjected to,” recalls Myra Agarwal (name changed), a Mumbai-based film director and mother to a 10-year-old.

When Agarwal's daughter was seven, she would often say, "I am a boy." That led to relentless teasing from her classmates. If she wore pink, they sneered, asking why she had chosen a “girl’s colour.” They mocked her glasses, ridiculed her long hair, and insisted that because she saw herself as a boy, she couldn’t possibly look the way she did.

She eventually cut her daughter’s hair short, hoping the taunts would stop. They didn’t.