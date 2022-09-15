5 Yoga Poses To Relieve Tension From Frozen Shoulders

Many a time we experience a restricted shoulder or are unable to move our hands to reach out to something. This is because we might have frozen shoulders or too much tension in the upper part of our hands.

A person with frozen shoulders won't be able to move their arms or reach out for something, basically the movement of the hands will be restricted, and trying to move them forcefully will cause immense pain.

The condition can be extremely painful. So, here are a few yoga poses that can help reduce pain and make mobility easier.