World Tuberculosis Day 2023: Quotes, Posters, Slogans, Images & WhatsApp Status

World Tuberculosis Day is observed on 24 March, every year. World TB Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, 24 March, by many people across the globe. This day focuses on spreading information and creating awareness among people about tuberculosis. The harmful health disease has social and economic effects. It is important for everyone to know the effects of this health disorder that affects millions of people every year. Many groups and organisations observe World TB Day grandly.

World Tuberculosis Day is celebrated with a different theme every year. The groups and organisations focus on coming up with activities and programs that can help to spread the correct information about tuberculosis and its health effects. People must observe the early signs of tuberculosis and consult a doctor immediately to get rid of it. World TB Day is extremely important.