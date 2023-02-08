In Photos: Fighting Tuberculosis In Howrah's Slums

India's tuberculosis incidence for the year 2021 is 210 per 100,000 population – compared to the baseline year of 2015 (incidence was 256 per lakh of population in India), as per World Health Organisation's (WHO) Tuberculosis Report, published in October 2022.

The country has also seen an 18 percent decline which is 7 percentage points better than the global average of 11 percent.

But what does it mean to fight tuberculosis in urban slums? Here's a glimpse into St Thomas' Home Welfare Society (BSTHWS) – a charitable tuberculosis hospital located in Bantra in Howrah, the city neighbouring West Bengal's capital Kolkata.

(Ritayan Mukherjee is an independent photographer from Kolkata. He is working on a long-term project that documents the lives of pastoral and nomadic communities in India. Ritayan has several publications and Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards (RNG Awards) in his portfolio.)