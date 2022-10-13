World Sight Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, History & Significance

World Sight Day is observed on the second Thursday of October every year and this year we will celebrate the World Sight Day 2022 on 13 October. It is a global event which aims to draw attention on the issue of blindness and vision impairment.

This day is observed to raise awareness among people regarding eye health and to recognize the work done by the thousands of ophthalmologists across the world to fix the problem of vision impairment.

World Sight Day is also known as 'World Eye Day' or 'World Vision Day'. This day is observed globally to bring attention on and encourage everyone to think about the importance of their eye health so that people can take steps to improve their eye health thus preventing loss of sight.

We will be highlighting the theme, history, and significance for World Sight Day 2022.