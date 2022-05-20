5 Foods For That Glowing Skin
Include these five foods in your diet for that glowing skin.
Do you ever come across picture-perfect faces or flawless photos on your Instagram feed? And do you always wonder how does that person attain that glow or pulls off the no-makeup look as well?
Let us tell you that it's not just the weekly or monthly salon appointments, the cause lies deep within.
Besides a regular skincare routine, you also need to take care of what goes inside your body which means what you eat plays a major role in making your skin look healthy and radiant.
People should know that the right foods according to their skin and body type can make a huge difference and you might not even have to spend money on makeup.
As per Ayurveda, treating internal issues is more crucial than external beauty. So, feeding your body with the right nutrition is an integral part of attaining perfect and flawless skin. When your body gets the right food, it gets the right nourishment, repairs the damaged skin cells, and prevents any allergies or infections.
Let us know about different types of foods that Ayurveda recommends for healthy and glowing skin.
Turmeric
Turmeric is the most common and essential spice to be added to Indian dishes it has been a staple ingredient for centuries. It is known for its blood purifying, anti-bacterial, and anti-aging properties. Turmeric also helps fight acne, blemishes, pigmentation, and inflammation.
You can consume turmeric in several ways – as a spice in your cooked food, as turmeric milk at night. You can also apply it as a face mask, face masks can be prepared by mixing ingredients like rice powder, raw milk, or tomato juice.
Saffron
Saffron is another common but luxurious spice used in India. It is known for its skin-lightening properties besides the ability to fight pigmentation, dark spots, and skin blemishes.
You can consume or apply Saffron after soaking a few strands in warm milk overnight. You can make a paste after they are soaked in water add two tablespoons of turmeric powder. You can apply this mixture as a face mask on the face and neck.
Nuts and Seeds
Nuts and seeds can be considered our best friends as they not only help manage those hunger pangs and they are rich in fiber, protein, and fatty acids.
These nutrients help make our skin smooth and glow. They help boost our skin health through the presence of Omega-3 fatty acids and fiber.
Almonds are best known for their glow and help maintain youthfulness, while the flaxseeds and walnuts reduce skin lesions, inflammation, and blemishes.
You can consume them directly or mix their powder in warm milk.
Basil
Basil or tulsi known as “ the queen of herbs” is considered sacred of all the herbs. It has been used for both religious and medicinal purposes in India.
Tulsi plants can be found in every Indian household. It is known for its antiseptic and antibacterial properties. Tulsi also acts as a natural astringent and moisturiser for skin and hair.
It helps keep the skin fresh, tightens the skin pores, clears skin, and protects the skin from allergies and infections. You can consume tulsi in herbal tea or warm water and you can drink it every morning for effective results.
Whole Grains
Whole grains like fiber have proved to be great for digestion. They are considered healthy and have high satiety levels. Whole grains are filled with vitamins, minerals, proteins, antioxidants, and plant compounds.
Few whole grains are rich in nutrients like Zinc, Vitamin C, iron, and other essential minerals. They not only keep the skin healthy and glowing but also improve the skin's texture. These grains can be consumed as a complete meal in itself.
Few beneficial whole grains include oatmeal, brown rice, millet, wild rice, wheat berry, buckwheat, barley etc.
