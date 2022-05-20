5 Foods For That Glowing Skin

Do you ever come across picture-perfect faces or flawless photos on your Instagram feed? And do you always wonder how does that person attain that glow or pulls off the no-makeup look as well?

Let us tell you that it's not just the weekly or monthly salon appointments, the cause lies deep within.

Besides a regular skincare routine, you also need to take care of what goes inside your body which means what you eat plays a major role in making your skin look healthy and radiant.

People should know that the right foods according to their skin and body type can make a huge difference and you might not even have to spend money on makeup.