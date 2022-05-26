Skin and Hair Care: Transitioning from Winter to Summer
Your summer skincare routine needs to account for the heat and the dust. Here's what you need to know.
One of the common mistakes people make is to use the same products all through the year when it comes to skincare and hair care. While it may be a matter of convenience for some, skin and hair care need a change as the season transition.
With the colder season, one needs to opt for heavier creams and oils to keep the skin hydrated. With the summer setting in the trends is changing. Bobs and pixie cuts are in to beat the heat! But there’s more to it than just a haircut!
Let’s look at some important transitions that one needs to make with the onset of summer. For any season change, you need to give your skin and hair at least two weeks to adjust to the new season and the new regime that you may start.
Change the Face Wash
Winter calls for moisturizing and nourishing face washes, but during the summer, you need lighter and rejuvenating face washes that help maintain your pH balance. If you have oily skin, opt for oil-free cleansers that don’t strip the skin of natural oil.
Krishma Gala Rajput, a leading hair and skincare expert based out of Pune, stresses the importance of making that switch to lighter textures from the creamy ones when it comes to skincare.
“Opt for gel or foam-based cleansers and light-weight moisturizers or mousse as they don't clog pores. If you must use a serum, keep it for the PM regime. And never step out without sunscreen!"Krishma Gala Rajput, Skincare Expert
Add the Toner + Spritz Back to Your Regime
Get the toner back to your regime because your skin needs it to keep the oil balance in check. Additionally, it maintains the pH balance of your skin> Ditto for hydrosols and spritzers. Spritzers are your go-to solution when you want to give your skin a burst of hydration. Especially, when you are outdoors. It will instantly cool your skin and refresh it.
Scrubs Are In!
A body scrub is a must in the summer care routine to buff away not just the dead cells, but also remove deeply embedded grime and dirt that may have accumulated with the sweaty skin.
Don’t use a body scrub for the face, instead opt for gentle exfoliating cleansers that are packed with lactic acid and AHA, PHA, and BHA. Use a gentle mask once a week to give your skin a good deep cleanse.
Serums, Yes Please.
Actives are a new hit in the market. Opt for serums with actives that can help not just give you radiant skin, but also balance the natural oils. There are various serums available in the market; from oil-based to water-based serums for each skin type. Pick one that suits your skin type. And don’t forget to layer your products when you use them.
Switching to hair care products in the summer is also dependent on your hair type. Gentle cleansing, washing your hair with tepid water and masking it is a routine that one must follow in the summer for keep a healthy scalp.
Shampoos and Conditioners
While these are much-needed hair care regimes no matter what the season is, it is important to choose the correct ones.
“For your hair, ditch the heavy cream-based shampoos and conditioners. Instead, use gentle clarifying and chemical-free shampoos and conditioners as you need to wash your hair at least thrice a week to keep an itchy scalp at bay."Krishma Gala Rajput, Skincare Expert
"My pro tip would certainly be a fresh summer cut to manage your hair without a fuss!” adds Krishma Gala Rajput, owner of a popular luxury chain of salons based in Pune.
Mask Up
A hair mask gives an instant burst of nourishment to your hair. Use it at least once a week to get a salon-like treatment at home without burning a hole in your pocket. A hair mask offers a deep conditioning treatment that helps combat dryness and revitalizes hair. This is a must especially if you spend time outdoors.
After a good cleanse, scoop out a generous amount of a hair mask and apply it from the tips to the ends of your hair. Massage to boost the blood circulation and let it stay for at least minutes before you rinse it out. Pat your hair dry or sun dry it.
Serums for Hair, Yes!
Serums are not just for your skin, but also for your hair. Hair serums are highly concentrated liquids packed with nourishing agents that give your hair instant shine, tame the frizz, and promote healthy hair. Apply on semi-wet hair and comb your hair.
Avoid Heating Tools
Heating tools like a dryer or straighteners can do more damage to your hair than good. Likewise for chemical treatments. These can cause your scalp to get dry and inflamed when overused.
If you already have chemically-treated hair, use masks regularly to soothe the scalp and keep your tresses nourished and soft to the touch.
And it goes unsaid, that along with a good skin and a hair care regime, it is important to focus on your diet and wellness.
Increase water intake and stay hydrated. It helps to flush out any toxins from your body that keeps it healthy. Include fresh fruits and vegetables that are high in water content that not just satisfies your soul, but also keeps your food intake in check.
With these easy steps you are ready to transition to just about any season change that is headed your way.
(Pratibha Pal spent her childhood in idyllic places only fauji kids would have heard of. She grew up reading a variety of books that let her imagination wander and still hopes to come across the Magic Faraway Tree.You can view her blog at www.pratsmusings.com or reach to her on Twitter at @myepica.)
