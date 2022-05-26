Skin and Hair Care: Transitioning from Winter to Summer

One of the common mistakes people make is to use the same products all through the year when it comes to skincare and hair care. While it may be a matter of convenience for some, skin and hair care need a change as the season transition.

With the colder season, one needs to opt for heavier creams and oils to keep the skin hydrated. With the summer setting in the trends is changing. Bobs and pixie cuts are in to beat the heat! But there’s more to it than just a haircut!

Let’s look at some important transitions that one needs to make with the onset of summer. For any season change, you need to give your skin and hair at least two weeks to adjust to the new season and the new regime that you may start.