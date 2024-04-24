World Malaria Day 2024: 10 Signs and Symptoms Of Malaria

According to Dr. Seema Dhir, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Artemis Hospital Gurugram, here are a few signs and symptoms of Malaria one should be aware of:

1. Fever: One of the most common symptoms of malaria is a high fever, generally occurring in cycles that coincide with the parasite's life cycle. Stress that periodic fever with chills and rigors is almost pathognomic of malaria

2. Headaches: Constant headaches, ranging from mild to severe, are common in malaria. These headaches can be excruciating and may not respond well to the commonly used pain relievers.

3. Fatigue: Another very common symptom of malaria is extreme fatigue and weakness. This fatigue and weakness can also make it difficult for people to carry out their daily activities and may persist even after the fever subsides.

4. Muscle and Joint Pain: Many people with malaria experience muscle aches and joint pain, that are typically described as flu-like symptoms.

5. Nausea and Vomiting: Malaria can also cause gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. These symptoms may lead to dehydration and electrolyte imbalances.