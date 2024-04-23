World Malaria Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Slogans & Activities

World Malaria Day (WMD) is observed on 25 April every year to raise awareness about the global effort to control and ultimately eradicate Malaria. It was first held in 2008, and the day was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) Member States during the World Health Assembly of 2007.
According to cdc.gov, "Malaria is a serious and sometimes fatal disease caused by a parasite that commonly infects a certain type of mosquito which feeds on humans. People who get Malaria are typically very sick with symptoms like high fevers, shaking chills, and flu-like illness. Although Malaria can be a deadly disease, illness and death from Malaria can usually be prevented."
In recent years, progress in eradicating Malaria has made a considerable setback. The disease continues to directly endanger human health and cost lives, not only in the most vulnerable areas, but also in countries with adequate resources. World Malaria Day serves as a reminder of the importance of Malaria prevention and control efforts, particularly for those living in the underdeveloped areas. The day also emphasizes the need for sustained political support and resources for Malaria control and eradication efforts.
World Malaria Day 2024 Date
This year, World Malaria Day will be celebrated on Thursday, 25 April 2024.
World Malaria Day Theme and Slogan 2024
The theme of World Malaria Day 2024 is 'Accelerate the Fight Against Malaria for a More Equitable World'.
History of World Malaria Day
The history of World Malaria Day dates back to 2000, when the African Summit on Roll Back Malaria was held in Abuja, Nigeria. The summit's main agenda was to highlight the devastating health risks associated with Malaria, and design an action plan on reducing Malaria cases and deaths by half by 2010, but progress was slow, and Malaria remained a major public health concern worldwide.
In 2016, WHO launched the Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2016-2030, emphasizing the goal of reducing Malaria cases and deaths by 90 per cent by 2030. To raise awareness about the significance of the strategy and to stimulate global action, WHO declared 25 April as World Malaria Day.
Significance of World Malaria Day
The significance of World Malaria Day is to highlight the necessity of sustained political commitment and continued investment for Malaria prevention and control. The day also offers an opportunity to assess progress and identify areas where more needs to be done to reach global Malaria control targets. It is hoped that World Malaria Day will raise awareness about the serious and sometimes fatal disease caused by a parasite that commonly infects certain types of mosquitoes that feed on humans. Malaria disease continues to directly endanger human health and cost lives, not only in the most vulnerable areas, but also in countries with adequate resources.
According to WHO, World Malaria Day aims to reduce the burden of Malaria through following ways:
Ending discrimination and stigma.
Engaging communities in health decision-making.
Bringing health care close to where people live and work through primary health care.
Addressing factors that increase Malaria risk.
Including Malaria control interventions in universal health coverage.
World Malaria Day Activities: How To Celebrate the Day?
World Malaria Day is observed on 25 April annually to raise awareness about Malaria and to promote efforts for the prevention and control of the disease. Following are some of the activities to celebrate the World Malaria Day 2024.
Awareness Campaigns: World Malaria Day is an opportunity to educate people about the importance of using bed nets, indoor residual spraying, and seeking prompt medical care for suspected cases of Malaria. It is also a day to raise awareness about the mosquito-borne virus, and the need for an integrated approach to Malaria prevention and treatment. This can be done through community awareness campaigns.
Community Events: One can participate in World Malaria Day by organising community events such as workshops, seminars, or health fairs to educate people about Malaria prevention, symptoms, and treatment. This can also be done by distributing insecticide-treated bed nets to communities at risk of Malaria transmission.
Set up Mobile Clinics: Another way to participate in World Malaria Day is to set up mobile clinics or partner with local healthcare facilities to offer free Malaria screenings and diagnostic tests in high-risk areas. This can help in early diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
Organize Clean up Campaigns: Clean-up campaigns can be organised to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, such as stagnant water in ditches, ponds, and discarded tires. This will help in controlling the spread of Malaria to a greater extent within communities.
Advocacy and Fundraising Events: Malaria is a life threatening disease and it is highly prevalent in poor and underdeveloped communities. Advocacy and fundraising events can be held to garner support for Malaria control and elimination efforts.
