World Malaria Day 2024: 8 Tips to Prevent the Spread Of Malaria

Mosquitoes are responsible for spreading malaria, as well as dengue and chikungunya. They are found in tropical and subtropical regions, and can spread the diseases by biting people.
Travelers planning to visit areas at risk of mosquito-borne diseases should take steps to protect themselves. In the United States, about 2,000 cases of malaria are diagnosed each year, mostly among people who have returned to the country from abroad. Most of these cases occur within seven to 30 days of travel, but some can take up to one year to appear.
Symptoms of malaria include fever, headache, chills, and flu-like symptoms. If not treated promptly, malaria can cause severe illness and even death. Let's have a look at the tips to prevent the disease of malaria.
How Can We Prevent Malaria?
The first step includes using insect repellant, wearing long sleeves and pants, and closing and screening windows.
It is also important to apply sunscreen and bathe regularly.
To prevent mosquito bites, it is important to use insect repellant. EPA-registered insect repellents are safe and effective for use, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women.
Adults should also spray insect repellent onto their hands and then apply it to their child's face. It is important to follow the product instructions carefully to ensure that you are using the repellent safely.
Permethrin is an insecticide that is used to kill or repel insects. It is effective for multiple washings and provides long-lasting protection. When using permethrin, it is important to follow the product instructions carefully to ensure that you are using the repellent safely. Do not use permethrin products directly on skin.
Stay in air-conditioned or screened rooms
Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors
Avoid roaming or staying in areas with standing water. Remove any standing water from around your home
