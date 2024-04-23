World Malaria Day 2024: 8 Tips to Prevent the Spread Of Malaria

Mosquitoes are responsible for spreading malaria, as well as dengue and chikungunya. They are found in tropical and subtropical regions, and can spread the diseases by biting people.

Travelers planning to visit areas at risk of mosquito-borne diseases should take steps to protect themselves. In the United States, about 2,000 cases of malaria are diagnosed each year, mostly among people who have returned to the country from abroad. Most of these cases occur within seven to 30 days of travel, but some can take up to one year to appear.

Symptoms of malaria include fever, headache, chills, and flu-like symptoms. If not treated promptly, malaria can cause severe illness and even death. Let's have a look at the tips to prevent the disease of malaria.