World Heart Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Theme, Slogan, Activities, Images & Posters

World Heart Day 2023 Theme, Quotes, Slogans, and Posters: World Heart Day is celebrated every year on 29 September. The day is dedicated to creating awareness about different types of life-threatening heart diseases, and promoting heart health.
In today's modern world, deaths caused by heart diseases are quite common. Some of the frequent heart problems like heart failures, heart attacks, cardiac arrests, and other cardiovascular conditions have become a matter of global concern.
The main focus of celebrating World Heart Day is to educate people about heart issues, their symptoms, causes, risk factors, and preventive measures.
World Heart Day 2023 Theme
The theme for World Heart Day 2023 is 'Use Heart, Know Heart'. According to the World Heart Federation, "World Heart Day is not limited to a specific theme or topic. Instead, those who activate the campaign can choose their area of focus – i.e., the environment, healthcare access, mental health or priority risk factors – and provoke their audiences with questions that are relevant and interesting to them."
Happy World Heart Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Slogans for Awareness
On this day, I just want to wish you a safe and healthy heart. Happy World Heart Day.
Heart is an important organ of body, and we must take extra care of it. Happy World Heart Day 2023.
Let us promote heart health on this World Heart Day. Healthy Heart, Healthy Nation.
Let us pledge to adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent heart diseases. Happy World Heart Day.
Heart is a vital organ in our body, so we must take extra care of it. appy World Heart Day 2023.
The problem with heart disease is that the first symptom is often fatal. [Michael Phelps].
When you have heart disease, you start to be tired of everything. It’s like getting older. You become more white, and after that, grey. You have no feeling for anything. [Gerard Depardieu].
Heart disease is a food-borne illness. [Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn].
We’re in a situation now where weight and extreme weight and heart disease is the biggest killer in this country today. [Jamie Oliver].
If only we correct our eating habits. Then not only we would have perfect body weight, but also we can get rid of most of the diseases. [Subodh Gupta].
Most women do not realize that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of American women. [Monica Potter].
World Heart Day 2023 Activities
To participate in World Heart Day celebration, you can engage in following activities:
Educational workshops, events, seminars and conferences to get where health care professionals especially cardiologists discuss about heart diseases, causes, risk factors, and prevention measures.
Take part in free heart screenings along with your loved ones to know if you are at risk of cardiovascular diseases.
Distribute pamphlets, brochures, and posters related to maintaining heart health among communities to create awareness.
World Heart Day 2023 Posters, Logo, and Images
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)