World Arthritis Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, Awareness & More

World Arthritis Day (WAD) is observed every year on 12 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about arthritis, rheumatic conditions, and other musculoskeletal diseases. One of the main goals of observing World Arthritis Day is to educate people about the signs, symptoms, causes, early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of a debilitating health condition known as arthritis.

Arthritis is a consolidated term for different types of joint-related conditions. People suffering from this condition often suffer from symptoms like pain, inflammation, stiffness, and reduced mobility in joints. There are different types of arthritis including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, Gout, Psoriatic arthritis, Septic arthritis, and more. Each type of arthritis varies in terms of signs, symptoms, and causes.