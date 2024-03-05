ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

International Women’s Day: 6 Vows for Women To Take Better Care of Their Health

Here are six vows that all women should take for a healthier future for themselves.

Surbhi Singh
Published
Fit
3 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Women, while caring for everybody else around them, often tend to ignore their own physical and mental health.

Multiple studies over the years have suggested that women forego their own dietary needs to cater to that of others.

Ahead of International Women's Day on 8 March, here are six vows that all women should take for a healthier future for themselves.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Vow #1: Regular Testing For Breast Cancer Awareness

Breast cancer awareness starts with understanding the importance of early detection.

This year, take a pledge to perform regular self-examinations and stay vigilant for any unusual changes. Here's what you can start with:

  • Maintain a healthy lifestyle

  • Limit alcohol consumption

  • Commit to routine mammograms and comprehensive screening

Here are six vows that all women should take for a healthier future for themselves.

Breast cancer awareness starts with understanding the importance of early detection.

(Photo: Canva)

Vow #2: Staying Vigilant Against Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer prevention begins with getting vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV). All women should go for regular screenings and pap tests to detect any abnormalities early on.

Educate yourself on HPV transmission and practice safe sex to mitigate risks.

Make regular checkups a priority to stay proactive in preserving cervical health.
Here are six vows that all women should take for a healthier future for themselves.

Make regular checkups a priority to stay proactive in preserving cervical health.

(Photo: Canva)

Vow #3: Prioritise Mental Wellness

Mental wellness is paramount for overall health. Prioritise self-care practices such as mindfulness, meditation, and adequate rest.

Break the stigma surrounding mental health by seeking therapy or counseling when needed.

Here are six vows that all women should take for a healthier future for themselves.

Prioritise self-care practices such as mindfulness, meditation, and adequate rest.

(Photo: Canva)

0

Vow #4: Commitment to Balanced Nutrition

Nourish your body with nutrient-rich foods and stay hydrated for optimal health. Incorporate a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins into your diet.

Limit processed foods and sugary beverages to support your body's natural functions.

Here are six vows that all women should take for a healthier future for themselves.

Incorporate a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins into your diet.

(Photo: Canva)

Vow #5: Exercising Regularly

Exercise is key to maintaining a healthy weight and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Commit to a regular exercise routine that aligns with your interests and lifestyle - whether it's brisk walking, yoga, or strength training - find activities that bring you joy and vitality.

Here are six vows that all women should take for a healthier future for themselves.

You can try brisk walking, yoga, or strength training.

(Photo: Canva)

Vow #6: Cultivate Supportive Relationships For Yourself

Surround yourself with a supportive network of friends, family, and mentors who uplift and encourage you.

Nurture open communication and genuine connections that foster emotional well-being.

Share your joys and challenges with trusted individuals who offer understanding and empathy.

Here are six vows that all women should take for a healthier future for themselves.

Nurture open communication and genuine connections that foster emotional well-being.

(Photo: Canva)

These vows are not just acts of self-love, they are investments in the well-being of your family and your future. These will help you cherish your body, mind, and take better care of yourself.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from fit

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×