International Women’s Day: 6 Vows for Women To Take Better Care of Their Health

Women, while caring for everybody else around them, often tend to ignore their own physical and mental health.
Multiple studies over the years have suggested that women forego their own dietary needs to cater to that of others.
Ahead of International Women's Day on 8 March, here are six vows that all women should take for a healthier future for themselves.
Vow #1: Regular Testing For Breast Cancer Awareness
Breast cancer awareness starts with understanding the importance of early detection.
This year, take a pledge to perform regular self-examinations and stay vigilant for any unusual changes. Here's what you can start with:
Maintain a healthy lifestyle
Limit alcohol consumption
Commit to routine mammograms and comprehensive screening
Vow #2: Staying Vigilant Against Cervical Cancer
Cervical cancer prevention begins with getting vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV). All women should go for regular screenings and pap tests to detect any abnormalities early on.
Educate yourself on HPV transmission and practice safe sex to mitigate risks.
Make regular checkups a priority to stay proactive in preserving cervical health.
Vow #3: Prioritise Mental Wellness
Mental wellness is paramount for overall health. Prioritise self-care practices such as mindfulness, meditation, and adequate rest.
Break the stigma surrounding mental health by seeking therapy or counseling when needed.
Vow #4: Commitment to Balanced Nutrition
Nourish your body with nutrient-rich foods and stay hydrated for optimal health. Incorporate a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins into your diet.
Limit processed foods and sugary beverages to support your body's natural functions.
Vow #5: Exercising Regularly
Exercise is key to maintaining a healthy weight and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
Commit to a regular exercise routine that aligns with your interests and lifestyle - whether it's brisk walking, yoga, or strength training - find activities that bring you joy and vitality.
Vow #6: Cultivate Supportive Relationships For Yourself
Surround yourself with a supportive network of friends, family, and mentors who uplift and encourage you.
Nurture open communication and genuine connections that foster emotional well-being.
Share your joys and challenges with trusted individuals who offer understanding and empathy.
These vows are not just acts of self-love, they are investments in the well-being of your family and your future. These will help you cherish your body, mind, and take better care of yourself.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)