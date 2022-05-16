‘We’ve Lost Our Miracle Baby’: Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Announce Miscarriage

The statement further read, “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Under the post, Sam Asghari commented, “We will have a miracle soon,” and Paris Hilton wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss sis. Always here for you. Sending you so much love. Love you lots B.” Designer Michael Costello commented, “Im so sorry Sam . Praying for God to be with you and Britney in this time . I pray for you both … we love you.”

On 11 April, Britney had announced on Instagram, “So I got a pregnancy test and uhhhhh well I am having a baby.”