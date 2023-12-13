White Lung Pneumonia Sparks Concerns: What Causes It? Experts Explain

A recent surge in cases of paediatric pneumonia in the US and in China have sparked concerns of 'white lungs' in media reports.

"This isn't a new phenomena," Dr Ashok K Rajput, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi tells FIT.

What is white lung pneumonia? What causes it, and how can it be treated?

FIT breaks it down.