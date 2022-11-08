Varun Dhawan Opens Up About Vestibular Hypofunction Diagnosis: What is it?

Your ear is a complex organ that not only helps you hear, but is also responsible for maintaining your body's balance.

Vestibular Hypofunction is a condition that occurs when the balance-maintaining part of your inner ear stops working properly.

What are its symptoms? According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, dizziness and vertigo are common symptoms of Vestibular Hypofunction.

Other symptoms include,

Blurred vision

Nausea

Falling or stumbling

Disorientation

What causes it? According to the Balance & Falls Center, at the University of California, San Fransisco, people can develop the condition due to a number of different reasons such as,

Damage to the inner ear

Autoimmune disease

Congenital problems

Trauma

Reaction to medicines

Infection

Who can get it? Although the risk of developing the condition gets higher as you grow older, one can get it at any age.

How is it treated? The treatment route for Vestibular Hypofunction largely depends on the underlying cause.

If the underlying cause for the condition is treatable, that can eventually help resolve symptoms of Vestibular Hypofunction too.

Depending on the severity of the condition, making lifestyle changes and physiotherapy can help some patients.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, some patients may even need surgery.