Varun Dhawan Opens Up About Vestibular Hypofunction Diagnosis: What is it?
Taking to Social media to give a health update to his fans, the actor said, 'I'm doing much better.'
Actor Varun Dhawan, at a press event, opened up about how he was recently diagnosed with Vestibular Hypofunction, and how it made him 'just shut down'.
On Tuesday, 8 November, the actor took to Twitter to thank his fans for the love and support he’s been getting since he made the announcement.
The actor said that he felt both 'humbled', and 'energised' by all the love and concern that he was getting from his fans.
He went on to give a health update, saying he was doing 'much better'. And that he was keeping up with his health with the help of yoga, swimming, physiotherapy, and a change in lifestyle.
'Getting sun is the most important,' he added.
What is Vestibular Hypofunction?
Your ear is a complex organ that not only helps you hear, but is also responsible for maintaining your body's balance.
Vestibular Hypofunction is a condition that occurs when the balance-maintaining part of your inner ear stops working properly.
What are its symptoms? According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, dizziness and vertigo are common symptoms of Vestibular Hypofunction.
Other symptoms include,
Blurred vision
Nausea
Falling or stumbling
Disorientation
What causes it? According to the Balance & Falls Center, at the University of California, San Fransisco, people can develop the condition due to a number of different reasons such as,
Damage to the inner ear
Congenital problems
Reaction to medicines
Infection
Who can get it? Although the risk of developing the condition gets higher as you grow older, one can get it at any age.
How is it treated? The treatment route for Vestibular Hypofunction largely depends on the underlying cause.
If the underlying cause for the condition is treatable, that can eventually help resolve symptoms of Vestibular Hypofunction too.
Depending on the severity of the condition, making lifestyle changes and physiotherapy can help some patients.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, some patients may even need surgery.
