Varun Dhawan Diagnosed With Vestibular Hypofunction; Shares Health Update
Varun Dhawan said that he is 'doing much better' now.
Actor Varun Dhawan recently shared a health update after revealing his Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis at an event. Taking to social media on Tuesday, 8 November, the actor shared that he is 'doing much better' now, and also revealed some counter-measures for the illness.
The Student of the Year actor wrote on Twitter, "Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being a 100 percent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbeled and actually very energised to get back to 100 percent."
"To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan (God)," he further added.
Vestibular Hypofuction is a condition, wherein, the inner ear part of an individual's balance system doesn't work properly. During his recent interview, Varun shared that he was diagnosed with the condition after being stressed about his film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He said that he didn't know what had happened to him and that he 'just shut down'.
Meanwhile on the work front, Varun will be soon seen in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya, alongside Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is slated for its theatrical release on 25 November.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Varun Dhawan Bhediya
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.