Find Out Who Is Varun Dhawan's 'BAE' From The Industry
Varun Dhawan weighs in on the theatre versus OTT debate.
Amazon Prime Video has announced Varun Dhawan as the first Prime Bae. As #PrimeBae, the actor will be the first (‘Before Anyone Else’) to get his hands on all the news and updates regarding the upcoming Prime Video projects.
The Quint caught up with Varun and Sushant Sreeram, Head of SVOD Business, Prime Video, India, to speak about the initiative. "Varun Dhawan's passion for storytelling and cinema made us collaborate with him on the initiative. The fact that he himself is bursting with ideas is what makes the association all the more interesting", said Sushant.
When asked about whether he was worried regarding the whole 'OTT versus theatre' debate Varun said, "If I am going to be brutally honest I was. My father gave his entire life to the film industry and that's also my bread and butter. From all corners, this negative energy and chatter has been hitting you".
Varun added, "The change took place after Jug Jugg Jeeyo released. When I connected with the audience, I found out that they really want to go to the theatres. Then, after four weeks, the film released on Amazon Prime Video. Jug Jugg Jeeyo doing well in both theatres and on OTT was a huge validation".
Varun also revealed who his BAEs are from the industry.
