Tips to Manage Postpartum Hair Loss

There's no doubt that motherhood is a gift of a lifetime. Carrying the baby in your hands for the first time feels rewarding but only women know the fair share of struggle and sacrifice behind it.

The body of a woman goes through so much exhaustion, sleepless nights, stress, and changes during and after pregnancy. These changes have a direct effect on our skin and hair as well. Several mothers experience more hair fall after delivering the child due to hormonal changes.

Here are a few home remedies and lifestyle tips that will help you battle against postpartum hair loss.