Tips to Manage Postpartum Hair Loss
Know how can your prevent and manage hair loss after delivering a baby.
There's no doubt that motherhood is a gift of a lifetime. Carrying the baby in your hands for the first time feels rewarding but only women know the fair share of struggle and sacrifice behind it.
The body of a woman goes through so much exhaustion, sleepless nights, stress, and changes during and after pregnancy. These changes have a direct effect on our skin and hair as well. Several mothers experience more hair fall after delivering the child due to hormonal changes.
Here are a few home remedies and lifestyle tips that will help you battle against postpartum hair loss.
Postpartum Hair Loss: Causes
Few expecting women must have experienced an increase in the volume and shine of their hair during the pregnancy. It is due to the hormones but they might experience intense hair fall after the delivery. This happens due to a drop in estrogen levels.
Moreover, breastfeeding can also contribute to hair loss as it increases your prolactin levels. The time-frame for postpartum hair loss depends on every individual and can last between three months to six months to even a year.
Hair Massage
Hair massage is a decades-old home remedy to maintain shiny and long hair. If you have experienced intense hair fall after delivering your baby, you can opt for a good organic hair oil like almond, castor, olive, and coconut. You can heat the oil and massage your scalp at least twice a week. You can even steam your hair once you massage the oil and then wash the oil off within four hours. You can repeat this routine twice a week for at least three to four months for effective results.
7 Home Remedies for Scalp Psoriasis
Avoid Using Styling Products
The only constant advice we hear for good hair is to avoid styling products, especially the ones that use heat to maintain those curls or shiny straight hair. Postpartum is the period where you would want to be extra careful and let your natural locks take over.
You must stay away from harsh chemicals, heated tools, and color treatments. Try being gentle with your hair and detangle it using your fingers before using a brush. Always start brushing from the ends, slowly making your way to the crown. Go for natural products to prevent your hair from further damage.
Try DIY Masks
The best way to inculcate natural products for your hair care regime is to make DIY masks with the things available easily at your home. These masks help condition your hair and prevent it from breakage. Here we have a recipe for a homemade hair mask that is protein-heavy, and prevents hair thinning, and hair fall while strengthening the roots and preventing hair loss.
Mix half an avocado, 1 egg, 1 tablespoon of coconut oil with half a spoon of honey to form a uniform thick paste. Then massage the mixture into your scalp and hair. Leave it on for 25-30 minutes and rinse off with a mild shampoo and conditioner.
Eat a Healthy Diet
Diet plays an important role when it comes to skin and hair health, What goes inside your body, shows from outside as well. Your diet plays a huge role in the health of your hair postpartum. Here are a few dietary tips to follow.
Eat foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like salmon, mackerel, sardines, etc since they help with hair issues, reduce inflammation and provide nutrients to your roots. They also boost scalp health by increasing blood circulation and moisturizing your locks.
Try including foods rich in iron like oysters and chicken since women suffer from low iron levels after delivery and lack of iron does not allow enough oxygen for repair and growth of cells.
Avoid Taking Stress
A new mother, even if she becomes a mother for the second or third time, takes a lot of stress about the baby, house management, the baby's health, and her own health, besides looking after the regular things. But this is the time when stress can easily take a toll on your physical health as well.
It is super difficult to manage stress levels but it needs to be done in order to prevent hair loss. Try to take out 30 minutes in a day for yourself to just sit back and relax. Do things that help you unwind and relax your mind and body.
