7 Ways to Get Rid of Dry Scalp

Dry hair and scalp is common problem. Sometimes it might be genetic or sometimes due to changing weather and levels of humidity. In short, you would feel your hair is dry, rough, and brittle when you touch it and there is nothing you can do about the things that make it happen. Your scalp might feel itchy and flaky due to dandruff or other causes.

You might not be able to control the causes of dry scalp but you definitely can manage and prevent the dryness with some of the easy and helpful home remedies that are backed up by science as well. Let's have a quick look and make a note of these remedies.