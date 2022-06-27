Hair Fall and Diet: Foods To Prevent Hair Loss
Include these foods in your diet of you want to prevent hair fall.
Are you losing your sleep over hair fall as well? Is hair loss your major concern? We are here to help. Before booking appointments with trichologists, make sure you have a healthy lifestyle and eating habits.
Diet plays a major role in maintaining the health of your hair and skin and that is why you need to take a closer look at what you are eating. Slight modification in eating habits can have a great impact on the overall health of your hair. Your genes and your lifestyle will always have an upper hand, however, there are a few magical foods that can save your receding hairline.
Carrots
According to PubMed, vitamin A, although widely known for eyes, is also an excellent source of scalp nourishment. For shiny and well-conditioned hair, a healthy scalp is essential. A balanced diet is a great booster for healthy hair. It should be wholesome and consist of lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fatty fish like the Indian salmon and low-fat dairy.
Prunes
Problems like dryness, thinning, stiffness, discolouration, or hair fall, are due to depleting levels of iron in the body. Prunes are considered one of the best sources of protein and can help reduce hair fall majorly. Plenty of green veggies and beetroot in addition to prunes are recommended.
Oats
Oats are among the other foods great for hair that can prevent hair loss. They are loaded with fiber that helps maintain a healthy heart and bowels. They are highly concentrated of nutrients like zinc, iron and omega-6 fatty acids.
These are known as polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs). Omega-6 fatty acids are essential to maintain skin, hair growth and development. These essential nutrients can only be obtained through diet. You can always start your day with a bowl of oatmeal once in a while.
Walnuts
Walnuts are one of the most hair-friendly nuts in the category. According to US NIH, walnuts not only contain more omega-6 fatty acids than most foods but they’re also full of zinc, iron, B vitamins (B1, B6, and B9), and protein.
However, one should know that walnuts also contain small trace of selenium, the deficiency of which leads to hair loss in people. So a handful of walnuts over the week should be more than enough.
Eggs
Eggs have always been known for their benefits towards hair. That is why grandmothers used to feed eggs and apply the whites on the hair for smooth silky hair. Smooth silky hair are less likely to strangle and break.
According to FoodData Central, eggs are loaded with essential nutrients like proteins, Vitamin B12, iron, zinc and Omega 6 fatty acids and being deficient of these can result in poor quality of hair. Moreover, eggs are a good source of biotin (Vitamin B7), a great aid to fight hair loss.
