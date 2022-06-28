Benefits of Swimming on Overall Health

Are you someone who loves swimming? If not, we have a few reasons that will convince you to try swimming. And if you already do, there are more reasons to love it. Swimming is just not a sport and a fun activity; trainers include swimming as an exercise in the regime for overall health benefits.

Swimming is an excellent exercise for your entire body and cardiovascular system. An hour of swimming burns calories equivalent to running, without any risk of damage to your bones and joints.

According to PubMed, swimming is the fourth most popular activity in the United States. There are various benefits you may gain from swimming laps regularly. Let's know the benefits in detail.