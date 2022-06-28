Benefits of Swimming on Overall Health
Are you someone who loves swimming? If not, we have a few reasons that will convince you to try swimming. And if you already do, there are more reasons to love it. Swimming is just not a sport and a fun activity; trainers include swimming as an exercise in the regime for overall health benefits.
Swimming is an excellent exercise for your entire body and cardiovascular system. An hour of swimming burns calories equivalent to running, without any risk of damage to your bones and joints.
According to PubMed, swimming is the fourth most popular activity in the United States. There are various benefits you may gain from swimming laps regularly. Let's know the benefits in detail.
Beneficial for Asthma Patients
If you're an asthma patient, it becomes challenging and difficult to work out in humid weather. But swimming can be a great exercise and fun activity for people with asthma. The breathing exercises associated with swimming, like holding your breath, help expand your lung capacity and gain control over your breathing (US NIH).
Make sure you talk to your doctor about the potential risks of swimming if you have asthma and look for pools that uses salt water instead of chlorine.
Improves Sleep Quality
Are you someone who has a poor relationship with your sleep? Swimming can mend this relationship since it has the power to help you sleep better at night. According to PubMed, older adults with insomnia experienced a boost in quality of life and sleep with regular aerobic exercises like swimming.
Nearly 50 percent of older people experience some level of insomnia and the research focused on all types of aerobic exercises. Swimming is accessible to almost everyone and can be tried by ones who deal with physical issues that make other exercises challenging. Swimming is a good choice for older people looking to improve their sleep.
Improves Mental Health
Have you tried everything to relieve stress and experienced no difference? A few laps twice or more a week can help you relax and rejuvenate. According to Healthline, swimming is a fun activity that can help you escape from the daily chaos and reduces anxiety and bouts of depression.
Moreover, positive physical exertion tires us mentally and helps us sleep peacefully. Swimming has proved to regulate sleep patterns in the long run. Swimming can increase the heart rate without stressing out the body and is a great way to relieve stress.
Helps Burn Calories
Swimming is among the most tried and tested exercises and a sure sort way to burn calories. The surprising fact is that swimming at a regular pace can burn more calories than walking and running. Swimming burns more calories than running for the same amount of time.
A strenuous hour of lap swimming can burn up to 715 calories while running at 5 mph for the same amount of time burns 606 calories. If yoga has to be compared, it can help burn 183 calories per hour.
Makes the Muscles Stronger
Swimming is a multi-faceted workout that helps to build strength and endurance. It also makes you more agile and helps tone up the muscles. You can try experimenting with various strokes in swimming, like breaststroke, freestyle, butterfly, and backstroke. These styles address different muscles and help them tone up and become stronger!
It is better to use a larger number of muscle groups while swimming and to push yourself through the water. Your entire body extends while you move your arms and kick your legs. It helps you become more flexible. Swimming is a great option for a full-body workout.
