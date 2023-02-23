Gurugram Woman Who Locked Herself, Son For 3 Years Over 'Fear Of COVID' Rescued

How it came to light: Assistant sub-inspector Parveen Kumar Khanna, in a statement, said that the woman's husband approached them seeking help to rescue his son as his wife was not allowing him to meet the child.

“It seemed to be a marital discord to us initially. However, we found that the woman probably had some disorder due to which she feared that her son would get infected with Covid-19," he said.

What happened next: A joint effort was made by psychiatrists, child welfare committee and police, to rescue the woman.

"The mother-son duo are fit physically. However, we have to do some tests to ascertain their mental health condition," Dr Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram said. The woman has been sent to PGI Rohtak for further examination.