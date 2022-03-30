7 Common Sleep Myths Busted

We sleep to restore, we sleep to rest, we sleep to live.

Studies and long-drawn research have simplified some aspects of sleep's function and nature, but many other aspects still remain elusive. The body rests during sleep and ‘restores’ its energy and functions.

The energy consumption in various organs are minimal and the brain conserves its nerve cells and connections to be active again when awake.

Adequate quantity and quality of sleep determines our daily schedule, activity levels, attention, memory, learning, and even our lifespan. The body clock (pineal gland) regulates our circadian rhythm which is necessary for all physiological processes in the body, and the circadian rhythm in turn depends on a good night of sleep.