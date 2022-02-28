Blue Light and Mental Health: Turn Off Your Screens to Sleep & Feel Better

Blue light, an obsequious presence in urban lifestyle, might have a bigger role to play in our lives than we realise at first glance. From its effects on sleep to mental health, the speculations and research around it are more rife and endless, leading us to bring in an expert to comment on it.

Before looking at blue light specifically, which is in galore in our screens, be it smartphones, televisions, or computers, as well as indoor LED lighting, it should be pointed out that light of any kind affects your circadian rhythm which has a direct control on your sleep, and therefore, in the process, on mental health and mood disorders.