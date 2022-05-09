This Is Why You Don't Feel Hungry In The Summer

India is no stranger to extreme temperatures. Heatwaves, cold snaps, long fiery summers, and icy cold winters are a part of living in the world's largest democracy.

If you've ever experienced both hot summers and cold winters, you'll know what we're talking about - how in the winters you feel like eating constantly, and often rich, fatty, and indulgent food.

While in summer even just the thought of eating a rich, fatty meal can make you feel uncomfortably full.

So, what gives? Why do we lose our appetite in the summer? Why does winter automatically trigger a craving for warm, wholesome food? And how does heat affect your appetite?

Let's find out.