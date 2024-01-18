Sinus Diet Plan: What Foods Are Bad For Your Sinuses

Sinusitis is a chronic allergy, which is caused due to swelling of the hollow space and tissue lining after getting infected by germs. The sinuses are small air pockets located between the eyes and behind the forehead, nose, and cheekbones. When the sinuses and nasal passages become inflamed, it is known as sinusitis. A runny nose and headache are the two most irritating symptoms of a cold which can ruin your entire day. Acute and lasting pain in the nasal passages is the most prominent. Sinusitis is one of the common conditions that affects mostly people living in polluted areas. It is hard to avoid sinus inflammation and pain, but fortunately, some measures help reduce the symptoms.
There are different types of sinusitis, and they all have similar symptoms. The severity and duration of the symptoms will vary. But diet can affect the severity of sinus. Know the foods one should avoid in sinusitis.
Foods That Can Cause Sinus Inflammation
Even though no single food or combination of foods and liquids is a sinus cure, foods have a dramatic effect on sinus symptoms. But people can follow a few below guidelines to lower the inflammation.
1. Alcohol
It gives a burning sensation in the throat which further aggravates the tonsils. During tonsillitis, one must be very careful with the hydration of their body. Alcohol dehydrates the body and makes it very difficult to maintain moisture in the throat.
2. Tomatoes
Tomato is very rich in oxalic acid. The acid present in tomatoes will irritate the throat lining and cause tonsillitis to become worse if consumed in large quantities. One must also avoid different kinds of sauces as they have all the irritating spices which could prove to be a hazard.
3. Pickles
People who have sinus infections must avoid pickles at all costs. Pickles have great quantities of vinegar and salt which cause the tonsils to be more inflamed. They also contribute to stomach acid reflux, which proves to be the second adverse effect of having pickles during tonsillitis.
4. Tobacco
It plays a major role and hurts the overall health. One must be wary of even passive smoking if they have tonsillitis. It causes serious irritation in the throat and can worsen the condition.
5. Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits like oranges, pineapples, and mangoes have considerable quantities of acid and are naturally acidic. They can irritate the already irritated throat even more. Hence avoid eating citrus fruits while you've sinus and instead eat bananas, peaches, and melons.
6. Spicy food
Food cooked with spices or garlic must be prohibited during sinus conditions. It makes the tonsils generate cough which can be very painful. Therefore, skip adding spices to food while cooking.
7. Toast
Eating toast that ends up drying up the throat should be avoided. It is very essential to moisten the throat during sinus infections. Instead, soak the bread in milk to make it easier to swallow.