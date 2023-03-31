7 Indian Spices That Can Help Boost Immunity

1. Turmeric is one of the most popular and healthy spices in India. The yellow color of the spice is due to curcumin, a phyto-derivative that provides anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and antiseptic properties that provide healing in cases of coughs, colds, or respiratory problems like sinus or bronchial asthma.

2. Black pepper is the spice that has antioxidant, antimicrobial and a gastroprotective agent. This is a spice used in teas in winter since it keeps colds at bay. It helps cleaning the chest from inside out, providing instant relief from respiratory infection, congestion or other illness. It is also effective for sore throat and cold.

3. Cinnamon is an aromatic spice that has antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties and has healing effects. Cinnamon helps fighting with infections, respiratory problems thus boosting immune systems. It contains rich antioxidants like polyphenols and proanthocyanidins that help balance blood sugar levels.

4. Cloves are also considered as the immunity boosting spices that help fight off pathogens that are harmful in winters. Cloves are richly endowed with antioxidants providing high resistance and boosting immunity. They also contain a compound called Eugenol that has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can also protect against certain cancers. Cloves have no side effects and is also effective in gastrointestinal distress. Clove can also be used topically on wounds such as burns for instant cooling and pain relief.