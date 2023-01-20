Does Your Migraine Get Worse During Winter Months? Here's Why It Happens

Many people who suffer from migraine may experience it even more intensely as the weather shifts, and with the dip in the temperature during winter months.

Why does this happen? Is there a way to fix these headaches? Can they be prevented?

To answer these questions and more we spoke to two experts - Dr Manoj Khanal, Associate Director and Unit Head – Neurology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh who help us understand better.