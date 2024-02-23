What Are 'Anti-sleep Pills' That Students Are Popping to Cram for Exams?

Prajakta, a Class 10 student from Lucknow was preparing for her Class 10 board exam when she was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo emergancy surgery due to a drug overdose.

Turns out, unbeknownst to her family, Prajakta had been taking 'anti-sleep' medicine along with large amounts of caffeine to help her stay up for long hours to cram for her exams. This in turn caused nerve damage and a brain clot, because of which she collapsed.

Prajakta's story once again throws up concerns of the kind of academic pressure and stress students in India face, and the lengths to which they will go to get good grades, even at the cost of their health.

What are anti-sleep pills? How do young school students get access to them? How damaging are they? FIT explains.