'This Must Stop With Our Son': Parents of IIT-Delhi Student Who Died by Suicide

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

"We have lost our son and now we cannot bring him back. But this should stop with us…no one should go through what Panav went through leading to untimely demise of a bright student," Rakesh (name changed), a resident of Delhi's Shahdara, told The Quint, holding back his tears.

A week ago, on 31 October, his 21-year-old son Panav Jain, a final-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi, allegedly died by suicide at their residence. He was pursuing his degree in Textile Engineering, and is survived by his parents and a younger brother.