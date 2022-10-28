World's 'Dirtiest' Man Dies at 94: How Long Can You Go Without Taking a Bath?

People who might have experienced trauma at some point in their life might suffer from a phobia of washing or bathing. For others suffering from the phobia, the reasons might be genetic.

According to Medical News Today, when triggered, the symptoms of ablutophobia might include difficulty in breathing, dizziness, feeling light-headed, trembling, dry mouth, nausea, sweating, and a racing pulse.

While these symptoms might differ from person to person, the phobia might also lead to a feeling of loss of control or a nervous breakdown when triggered.

But it’s not just people who suffer from ablutophobia that might have difficulty washing or taking a bath. Healthline quoted Dr Carla Manly, a clinical psychologist, as saying that when suffering from depression, a “diminished interest in activities” might lead to “little motivation or energy to maintain hygiene.”