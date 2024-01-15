Preventive Health Check-Ups: 5 Tests to Start in 20s

According to Dr. Sohini Sengupta, Medical Laboratory Director at Redcliffe Labs, these are the health checks for 20 year old's.

1. Blood Pressure - Regularly checking blood pressure is of paramount importance for various reasons. High blood pressure has a reputation of a silent killer. The potential repercussions include severe health conditions like stroke, kidney failure, heart problems, and brain hemorrhage. Initiating blood pressure monitoring in your twenties is recommended as a proactive health measure. Conversely, low blood pressure can induce dizziness, fainting, or insufficient blood flow to vital organs. Regular blood pressure checks empower individuals to maintain their health and actively prevent potential complications.

2. Cholesterol- Screening for cholesterol among young individuals is crucial, given that early in life, elevated LDL cholesterol (Bad Cholesterol) can pose potential risks to heart health. Genetic factors, a sedentary lifestyle, or an unhealthy diet can trigger high cholesterol. Initiating timely medication for monitoring cholesterol levels is imperative for promoting better cardiovascular health. If left unaddressed, elevated LDL cholesterol can accumulate in arterial walls, forming plaques and causing the narrowing and hardening of arteries. Moreover, it can contribute to cognitive decline, kidney damage, and the risk of stroke. A lipid profile screening emerges as an essential preventive measure for youth.

3. Vitamin Profile Test- The vitamin profile test is a valuable tool for understanding crucial levels of essential vitamins that influence different facets of well-being, such as skin health, immune function, and bone development. By examining vitamin B12 levels, the test aids in assessing iron levels, a critical consideration in preventing anemia, a prevalent concern among today's youth. Ensuring adequate levels of Vitamin D is crucial for building and preserving bones, preventing conditions such as osteoporosis that can lead to fractures. Globally, approximately 1 billion people suffer from a lack of vitamin D, with around 50% of the population having insufficient Vitamin D levels due to lack of exposure to sunlight.