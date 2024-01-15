Preventive Health Check-Ups: 5 Tests to Start in 20s

The inclination for individuals in their twenties to prioritize enjoyment and recreation over scheduling appointments with healthcare professionals is a common trend. Often, they only seek medical attention when they become aware of significant health concerns. It's essential to recognize the diversity in how individuals' bodies operate, each having different levels of resistance and immune system effectiveness.
Furthermore, contemporary sedentary lifestyles, dietary preferences, and stress stemming from personal and professional obligations have given rise to health issues that were less noticeable in one's twenties in the past. In light of these evolving challenges, it becomes crucial for young adults to not only embrace a balanced lifestyle but also actively engage in regular health checkups. This proactive approach ensures that they can harness their full potential, contributing to the betterment of society by maintaining optimal health and well-bein g.
What Tests Are Included In Preventive Health Checkup?
According to Dr. Sohini Sengupta, Medical Laboratory Director at Redcliffe Labs, these are the health checks for 20 year old's.
1. Blood Pressure - Regularly checking blood pressure is of paramount importance for various reasons. High blood pressure has a reputation of a silent killer. The potential repercussions include severe health conditions like stroke, kidney failure, heart problems, and brain hemorrhage. Initiating blood pressure monitoring in your twenties is recommended as a proactive health measure. Conversely, low blood pressure can induce dizziness, fainting, or insufficient blood flow to vital organs. Regular blood pressure checks empower individuals to maintain their health and actively prevent potential complications.
2. Cholesterol- Screening for cholesterol among young individuals is crucial, given that early in life, elevated LDL cholesterol (Bad Cholesterol) can pose potential risks to heart health. Genetic factors, a sedentary lifestyle, or an unhealthy diet can trigger high cholesterol. Initiating timely medication for monitoring cholesterol levels is imperative for promoting better cardiovascular health. If left unaddressed, elevated LDL cholesterol can accumulate in arterial walls, forming plaques and causing the narrowing and hardening of arteries. Moreover, it can contribute to cognitive decline, kidney damage, and the risk of stroke. A lipid profile screening emerges as an essential preventive measure for youth.
3. Vitamin Profile Test- The vitamin profile test is a valuable tool for understanding crucial levels of essential vitamins that influence different facets of well-being, such as skin health, immune function, and bone development. By examining vitamin B12 levels, the test aids in assessing iron levels, a critical consideration in preventing anemia, a prevalent concern among today's youth. Ensuring adequate levels of Vitamin D is crucial for building and preserving bones, preventing conditions such as osteoporosis that can lead to fractures. Globally, approximately 1 billion people suffer from a lack of vitamin D, with around 50% of the population having insufficient Vitamin D levels due to lack of exposure to sunlight.
Taking proactive measures through early intervention empowers young individuals to monitor and address their vitamin levels, substantially contributing to their overall well-being and health.
4. Thyroid Profile Test- A thyroid profile test is instrumental in determining irregularities in thyroid hormone production. This test aids in the early detection of conditions such as hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, which can disrupt hormonal balance, subsequently impacting the menstrual cycle, reproductive health, and overall growth. Hormonal imbalances may manifest as fluctuations in energy levels, mood swings, and hindered cognitive development. Regular thyroid screening proactively identifies potential health issues and offers customized guidance based on accurate interpretations.
5. Blood Glucose- Regular monitoring of diabetes risk is essential through HbA1C and blood sugar tests. The HbA1C test reflects average blood sugar levels for the last three months, facilitating early detection and prevention of diabetes. Accessing blood sugar levels offers valuable information on making proper lifestyle choices, dietary adjustments, appropriate exercise, and proactive engagement in activities that contribute to a healthier future.
