Vitamin D Toxicity: Toxic Levels, Signs & Symptoms, Complications

We all know that Vitamin D is an important nutrient required by the body that helps maintain proper health while improving the growth and development of muscle cells, proper functioning of the innate and adaptive immune system, maintaining the health of the skeletal system, and more.
Vitamin D deficiency is very common thus doctors need to prescribe many vitamin D supplements to patients to help them maintain optimal vitamin D levels. But people must know that vitamin D overdose is as dangerous as Vitamin D deficiency. One can also increase vitamin D levels with exposure to sunlight and through a healthy diet. Let's know about the common signs and symptoms of Vitamin D toxicity or Vitamin D overdose.
Toxic Levels of Vitamin D
According to Healthline, there is a huge difference between optimal levels of vitamin D and levels that can cause toxicity. It can occur with as little as 2,000 international units per day (IU/d) in susceptible people.
Healthy daily requirements for vitamin D include:
People ages 19 to 50: 600 IU/d.
People ages 50 to 70: At least 600 IU/d.
People older than 70: At least 800 IU/d.
The maximum suggested daily requirement is 4,000 IU/d for healthy adults. But one must consult their doctors before taking any Vitamin D supplements to avoid complications.
Vitamin D Toxicity: Signs & Symptom
According to Cleveland Clinic, the common signs and symptoms of vitamin D toxicity are mainly due to hypercalcemia and they include:
Decrease in appetite.
Nausea
Vomiting.
Constipation.
Dehydration.
Increased thirst
Frequent urination.
Confusion and fatigue.
Muscle weakness
Bone pain.
Kidney stones.
One should also know that excessive exposure to sunlight does not cause vitamin D toxicity and it is also not caused due to vitamin D-rich diet. Only excessive vitamin D supplements can cause complications.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)