Are Only Women Targets of Thyroid Disease? Doctors Debunk 5 Common Myths

This can be misleading to say that people suffering from thyroid diseases absolutely cannot lose weight.

According to American Thyroid Association (ATA), in hypothyroidism, the body's metabolism becomes slow than the normal rate and as a result people tend to gain some weight which is an excess accumulation of salt and water rather than fat accumulation.

It also adds that in hyperthyroidism, people might experience weight loss and it is related to the severity of the overactive thyroid.