India’s Premature Birth Problem – A Silent Emergency That Needs Urgent Action

India had the highest number of pre-term births in 2020, accounting to over 23 percent of all preterm births worldwide.

As per the findings, in 2020 alone, 1 million of these babies did not survive. Overall, it is estimated that one in five deaths before the age of five is associated with preterm birth.

Those who survived were found to be more prone to disabilities and developmental delays, such as diplegia, learning & behavioural spectrum disorders, and visual impairment occurring due to retinopathy of prematurity.

Pre-term birth remains the fourth leading cause of loss of human capital worldwide at all ages (after ischaemic heart disease, pneumonia & diarrhoeal disease).

These disabilities are preventable and are a sensitive marker of the quality of care & health index of a country.