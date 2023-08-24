TN Woman Dies After Botched Home Delivery, Was Influenced By YouTube Videos

Complications arose when Loganayaki's placenta was retained within her body, leading to severe bleeding.
A 27-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu, identified as V Loganayaki, died due to complications arising from postpartum hemorrhage on Tuesday, 22 August, following a botched home delivery influenced by YouTube videos. Her newborn child who was first admitted to a private hospital, is now stable.
Context: Loganayaki and her husband D Madhesh, who both hold postgraduate degrees in agriculture, made the decision to pursue a home delivery for the birth of their child. The couple, who are 'staunch proponents of natural living', had relocated from Dharmapuri to Puliampatty in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu – to be closer to Loganayaki's family.
What happened? Loganayaki went into labour and gave birth to a baby boy around 4 am on 22 August. However, complications arose when her placenta was retained within her body, leading to severe bleeding.
Dr Radhika, Medical Officer of Puliampatty Government Primary Health Centre, said that the family had initially intended to forgo a postmortem examination and transport the body back to Dharmapuri. However, due to intervention from medical authorities, a more thorough investigation was initiated, The Hindu reported.
The big point: A case was lodged by the Pochampalli police under section 174(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Krishnagiri Collector KM Sarayu has ordered action against the family members. In the meantime, an inquiry into her passing is being carried out by Krishnagiri's Revenue Divisional Officer, Babu.
Not a first: In 2018, a 28-year-old woman named Krithiga passed away due to pregnancy-related complications. She reportedly made an attempt at delivering her baby at home in Tiruppur, influenced by instructional videos on YouTube.
