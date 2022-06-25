Tips To Manage Fatty Liver Disease

The main cause of the fatty liver disease is a build-up of fat in the liver.

According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, there are two types of fatty liver disease – alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Alcoholic fatty liver disease is caused due to heavy alcohol use while non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) isn’t related to alcohol use.

Although more research is required to find out what exactly causes a build-up of fat in a liver, it has been seen in people who are living with:

Obesity

Type 2 diabetes

High cholesterol

High blood pressure

No drugs are available to treat NAFLD. Here are a few diet and lifestyle changes that can help manage this condition.