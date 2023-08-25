What they said: Some experts who vehemently opposed the new guidelines called it 'confusing', and 'irrational'.

Speaking to FIT for a previous article, Dr Aishwarya Yadav, General Secretary, IMA-JDN, Maharashtra, said that the reason the IMA has taken out an official statement against the guidelines is so that it doesn't create fear and imbalance in the medical community.

"We feel its better to raise voice now before it becomes a mandate," she had said.

What next: The IMA and the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) called the NMC's decision to suspend the new guidelines a 'big win'.

Further clarification is awaited on whether amendments will be made to the 2023 guidelines on ethics for RMPs and its implementation.